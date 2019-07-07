Eoin Hughes and Kerry Bamber in the Magherafelt honours

Eoin Hughes produced an impressive run to take the Northern Ireland and Ulster 10,000-metres championship in Magherafelt.

The Lisburn Half Marathon winner came home just ahead of former Les Jones champion Vincent McKenna.

Kerry Bamber continued her superb season by taking the ladies’ prize from Coalisland winner Aisling Murray and Comber champion Eimear McCracken.

Meanwhile, there was record-breaking form at the Irish U20 and U23 Championships in Tullamore.

Kate O’Connor set new figures in the U20 javelin with 48.98 and added both the 200 and long jump.

Ellen McCartney set new U23 figures with 4.01 in the pole vault. There were U20 golds for European hopeful Davicia Patterson (200) - plus Rachel McCann (400), Sommer Lecky (high jump) and James Kelly (shot).

In the U23 group, Callum Crawford-Walker took the 800 and Mark Burton the triple jump, with Craig Newell losing out in the 400.