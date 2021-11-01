Cookstown travelled to North Down on Saturday hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the premier league.

A cagey start saw the home side putting plenty of pressure on Cookstown.

Greg Allen grabbed his first of the day after a delightful play from Mark Cuddy before finding the roof of the net.

The lead did not last long and North Down were back in the game after some loose defending from the reds.

It was Michael Kerr who put Cookstown ahead with a finish from close range.

The reds started to find a bit of flow to their game and further goals from Scott McCabe and Jack Haycock had Cookstown going in at the half 4-1 up.

Greg Allen was on the scoresheet once again, this time from the penalty spot.

The game was out of North Down’s reach and the pick of the goals coming from Max Anderson after beating four men before unleashing a reverse into the bottom corner.

Cookstown Captain Paul Thompson helped himself to a goal before Greg Allen finished off his hat trick with a shot from the top of the circle.

“A very frustrating start to the game but we finally found our feet and played some nice hockey,” said Cookstown captain Paul Thompson.

“We were a bit frustrated to concede two goals, something we have been working on this season but glad to get the three points.”

Goalscorers: Greg Allen x3; Max Anderson; Paul Thompson; Jack Haycock; Michael Kerr; Scott McCabe.

Cookstown Ladies 1st XI 4 vs Donaghadee 0

The ladies put on a masterclass display on Friday night at Steelweld Park putting four past a strong Donaghadee side.

The Solo Fuels player of the match Megan Reid was among the goals grabbing a hat trick.

The reds started the stronger of the two teams and Megan Reid opened up the scoring with a great finish from close range.

This was the confidence boost the ladies needed and came close to going two up after close efforts from Paula Black and Rebecca Hamilton.

Donaghadee put the pressure on Cookstown and thanks to great defending from Jessica Greer the reds went into the half one up.

Megan Reid grabbed her second of the game after a flowing move down the right before calmly slotting home.

Sarah Thompson helped herself to a goal and Cookstown’s third. Coming back from injury it was great to see her amongst the goals.

That wasn’t the end of the goals and Megan Reid finished off her hat trick in the fourth quarter. A carbon copy of her first and a great night for the ladies

Solo Fuels player of the match - Megan Reid.

