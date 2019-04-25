Guy Martin no-show for Cookstown 100

Guy Martin won’t be in action at this weekend’s KDM Hire Cookstown 100.

The Grimsby man held a provisional entry for the Classic race on his BSA Rocket, but it is understood the former leading international road racer will miss the event for the second year running.

Martin was a late withdrawal from the Irish national road race in 2018, when gearbox issues with his machine forced him to pull out.

The 37-year-old has been competing in a desert race in America and attended the MotoGP race in Austin, Texas, where he was interviewed by Neil Hodgson for BT Sport.

Earlier this month, the chairman of Cookstown Motorcycle Club moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding Martin’s entry, revealing that he had submitted his paperwork on a provisional basis.

In the statement, chairman John Dillon said the organisers only learned Martin’s entry was provisional after they were ‘contacted by the racer’s management team following publication of an article in the Press’.

The statement added: “After the said article had went out, Guy’s management team made contact with the club and explained that Guy’s entry was on a provisional basis and that although Guy fully intends to compete at Cookstown Road Races this year, he did not want to disappoint fans or the Cookstown Club in the event (that he would be unable to compete) as he is at other events before the race; and he would have preferred a later announcement closer to the event.

“As chairman I apologise to Guy’s management team and if aware of this, the club would have respected Guy’s wishes and held off on any public announcement.

“Unfortunately, as this was only made clear after the article had been published and it was already on social media platforms by then, this official statement (was issued) to be honest and upfront with the general public as soon as possible to ensure there are no disappointed fans or spectators, although to date there are no indications that Guy will not be at the Cookstown 100.

“As this has been an upfront and honest statement on the current situation regarding Guy’s entry, and one which has been issued for the benefit of Guy’s fans and spectators to understand the current circumstances, I would ask the media and general public to not speculate or jump to conclusions, but rely solely on the facts which have been issued in this statement.”