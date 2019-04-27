Live updates from the KDM Hire Cookstown 100!

LATEST: Mullingar’s Derek McGee has made a winning debut on the Faraldo Racing Honda in the Moto3 race at the KDM Cookstown 100.

The triple Irish champion led throughout in his ex-Moto3 Grand Prix, stretching his lead on the damp roads and eventually taking the flag by 9.5 seconds from road racing stalwart Nigel Moore.

Kevin Fitzpatrick claimed third, a further 15 seconds in arrears, with Paul Gartland finishing the race in fourth place.

Roads closed around the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co. Tyrone at 10am for the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 – the first Irish national road race of the season.

With wet and windy conditions prevalent, the organisers have announced a change to the schedule, opting to run the Moto3/125GP race first, followed by the Junior Support and Junior Classic races.

Stay tuned for live updates!