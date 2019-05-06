McAdoo Racing team confirms Adam McLean will miss North West 200 and Isle of Man TT

The McAdoo Racing team has confirmed that young road racing star Adam McLean will miss the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Jason McAdoo told the News Letter on Monday morning that the recently-turned 23-year-old was fortunate to escape any serious injuries after a high-speed crash in the Supertwin race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday in Co. Armagh.

McAdoo Racing's Adam McLean leads Derek McGee in the Supersport race at the Tandragee 100 in Co. Armagh on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

However, he was unable to put a timescale on the Tobermore rider’s possible return after he sustained injuries including a broken arm, collarbone, shoulder blade, a fractured pelvis and a broken rib.

McAdoo said: “Adam is pretty good considering. Thankfully his injuries are not too serious although they will take a bit of time to heal.

“The main thing is that none of his injuries are too serious and they should all heal within a similar timescale. Adam is in good spirits although he is obviously gutted because he will miss the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT.

“We can’t put a timescale on his return but it looks as though he will miss the majority of the big races this season. It couldn’t have happened at a worse time just a week before the North West 200, but the most important thing is that Adam will be back,” he added.

“After what happened with James Cowton last year, we had some worrying moments on Saturday as we waited on news to come through after the crash. We’re just relieved that he is relatively fine.”

McAdoo was quick to rule out any possibility of drafting in another rider to fill in for McLean in the Cookstown-based team.

“That’s not our style. Our style in racing is to back someone and really believe in them and stick with them,” he said.

“We’re not a team put any Tom, Dick or Harry on our bikes just to get out there and the bikes are Adam’s until such time as he is fit to ride again.

“Adam was watching the highlights on the Supersport race in hospital and he is mad keen to get back, so we will probably do a few Irish Superbike rounds when he is fit again before he goes back on the roads to get him back up to speed.”