One debut as Derry name team to face Tyrone in Ulster Championship

Derry manager Damian McErlain will hand Sean Francis Quinn his Ulster Senior Championship debut in Sunday's preliminary round clash against Tyrone in Healy Park.

The Oak Leafers have named an experienced starting 15 with Swatragh player Quinn getting the nod to fill the gap created by Eamon McGill's broken wrist in a defence dominated by Slaugthneil players.

Apart from Quinn, whose marauding displays from half back impressed in both the McKenna Cup and the National League, Niall Keenan is the only other member of the back six not from the Emmet's with Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue, Paul McNeill and Chrissy McKaigue forming the rest of the back unit. As expected Loup's Thomas Mallon gets the nod between the posts.

Padraig Cassidy and Conor McAtamney form the midfield pairing though Emmet Bradley will be expected to drop in and support that duo with Ryan Bell and Shane McGuigan leading the Oak Leaf attack. Enda Lynn, Christopher 'Sammy' Bradley and play-maker Ciaran McFaul will be hoping to provide the ammunition from deeper.

In total, Slaughtneil provide seven of the starting 15 with potentially five more debutantes on the Oak Leaf bench where Steelstown's Eoghan Concannon, Eoghan Rua's Ruairi Mooney, Lavey's Conor Mulholland, Banagher's Brian Og McGilligan and Loup's Jason Rocks will all be hoping to taste Ulster Championship action for first time.

The Derry team to play Tyrone in Healy Park on Sunday (4pm) is:

1. Thomas Mallon

2. Sean Francis Quinn

3. Brenda Rogers

4. Karl McKaigue

5. Paul McNeill

6. Christopher McKaigue

7. Niall Keenan

8. Padraig Cassidy

9. Conor McAtamney

10. Emmett Bradley

11. Enda Lynn

12. Ciaran McFaul

13. Shane McGuigan

14. Ryan Bell

15. Christopher Bradley.

(Substitutes): 16. Ben McKinless; 17. Eoghan Concannon; 18. Patrick Coney; 19. Conor Doherty; 20. Jack Doherty; 21. Benny Heron; 22. Ruairi Mooney; 23. Conor Mulholland; 24. Brian Og McGilligan; 25. Liam McGoldrick; 26. Jason Rocks.