Seconds in Irish Cup quarter final

The last time Cookstown won the Irish Junior Cup was 1985. They have come close a few times but have not been able to clinch that title.

It was Leinster side Glenanne Seconds who stood in their way to reaching the quarter finals, with the Cookstown men in great form to secure a 0-4 away win.

Cookstown started the better of the two teams and it wasn’t long until they went 1-0 up with a reverse stick finish from Greg Allen after a great pass from David Atkinson.

Glenanne started to play the ball around quite well and had Cookstown working hard.

It could of been two after chances from Stevie Allen and Richard McGaw. A penalty corner was awarded from a quick counter attack after Gareth Thom and Stevie Allen combined well.

Up stepped David Atkinson to find the bottom corner to make it 2-0. It was all Glenanne for the next five minutes but fortunately the strong Cookstown defence kept it to 2-0.

The start of the second quarter was frantic. Glenanne did all they could to apply pressure to Cookstown but within two minutes Gavin Donaldson picked up the ball, rolled his man and slotted into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Mitchell Greer grabbed the fourth goal late into the third quarter after calmly finishing past the rushing keeper. It could have been more but efforts from Greg Allen, Stevie Allen and Andy Barbour were all saved by the Glenanne Keeper.

Late in the game Glenanne applied a lot of pressure to the Cookstown defence and it was the Cookstown keeper Josh Anderson who was called on to make several saves on a short period of time.

A great result for the Seconds on the road

The Firsts continued their unbeaten start to the Ulster Premier League with a 10-0 thrashing over Portadown. It was goals galore with Jack Haycock picking up four.

The reds started with a fast pace. Max Anderson and Scott McCabe combined nicely to set up Stuart Smyth who finished from top of the circle.

The goals kept coming with penalty corners, two from Jack Haycock and one from Michael Kerr.

Just before half time Stuart Smyth and Max Anderson combined and after some silky play it was Stuart Smyth from the right hand side of the circle who expertly finished from a tight angle.

The reds were in full control of the game and stepped it up another gear.

Another short corner from Jack Haycock opened the floodgates for the second half before finding the back of the net from a penalty Stroke.

Within four minutes the reds scored the next three goals.

The pick of the goals coming from Scott McCabe after a reverse stick cross from Mark Crooks.

