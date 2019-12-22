SONI PREMIERSHIP

For the first time in the club’s history, Rainey Old Boys have won the SONI Ulster Rugby Premiership.

The Magherafelt club defeated Banbridge on Saturday to become the new champions and lift the Stevenson Shield.

The Ulster Rugby Premiership is sponsored by SONI, which is responsible for the safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity into the heart of communities across Northern Ireland. Currently, SONI is developing a greener energy system, as a direct response to the climate crisis.

The transformation aims to enable the power system to handle 95% of renewable energy at any given time.