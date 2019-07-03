Tommy Searle extends his lead at the top after action-packed Desertmartin event

Tommy Searle was outstanding at the fifth round of the Maxxis British Championship at Desertmartin.

He secured two wins on the BOS Factory Holeshot Kawasaki in the MX1 races to extend his lead in the championship to 55 points over Shaun Simpson, who had terrible luck with two engine failures, while leading, on his RFX KTM.

“Obviously it was a good day finishing 1-1,” said Searle afterwards.

“Shaun had an unbelievably hard day today because he was actually very fast but for me I did what I had to do and won both races and now I have a big points lead in the championship.”

Local rider Jason Meara had the crowd on their toes as he brought the Watts Kawasaki home in a brilliant third place in the opening MX1 race.

“That was my best British by a long shot,” said a delighted Jason.

“I got off to a decent start and was hovering around the top ten. In the first few laps I just tried to settle my pace and then started to work forward.

“I got past Stuart Edmonds and was catching boys in front when a few dropped out but it’s motocross and it’s happened to me before.

“Nobody is taking this result away from me.”

His brother John finished seventh and added: “I didn’t have a great start but managed to sneak up the inside at turn one.

“I think I was in and around twentieth at the start, got my head down and worked my way through, taking seventh at the last corner. I’m very, very happy.”

In race two both brothers had issues with John finishing 13th and Jason, 19th after a couple of tumbles and being docked five places as his Kawasaki failed an after race noise test.

Stuart Edmonds finished 8th overall on the Apico Husqvarna.

The popular Dubliner said: ”It was great to be back home to race in front of the home crowd at Desertmartin.

“In race one I got a good start but made some costly mistakes mid moto and dropped some places.

“I was able to gather myself back up and charge onto the back of third and fourth in the last ten minutes for fifth.

“I made a terrible start in race two and although I managed to get into tenth at one stage a couple more stupid mistakes dropped me to twelfth and eighth overall so I’m happy with that.”

James Mackrel had to retire from the meeting after finishing 17th in race one.

“I so wanted to race but my shoulder hasn’t healed properly and I don’t want to injure it any more” said Mackrel.

Ballyclare’s Crescent Yamaha rider Martin Barr just missed out on the MX2 podium despite two top four finishes.

“The day was ok starting with fifth in qualifying which was decent enough, as I didn’t get a good lap in,” said Martin.

“In race one I lost the back brake as I passed Glenn (McCormick) just before half distance.

“It was a tough race though as I couldn’t push in to the corners, which I didn’t mind too much but the big problem was over the jumps because if I hit a kicker I wouldn’t have been able to control the bike properly.

“It was a good ride considering but frustrating at the same time.

“I didn’t make such a good start in race two and had a bit of work to do to get up to fourth.

“I would have been nice to be on the podium at the home track but it is what it is, a third and a fourth for fourth overall. We will just keep working.”