Top female road racer Nadieh Schoots set for Irish roads bow at Cookstown 100

International female road racer Nadieh Schoots will make her Irish National debut at this month’s KDM Hire Cookstown 100.

The Dutch rider, who raced at the North West 200 in 2018, will compete in both the Open and Cookstown 100 races on her Rebel Racing R1 Yamaha Superbike.

Schoots (28) is among the fastest female racers in the world and is an experienced competitor, previously riding in the British Superstock 1000 Championship for Team ILR (Ian Lougher Racing).

Before crashing at last year’s North West 200, she became the first woman ever to qualify for a Superbike race at the Triangle venue with a lap speed of 110.455mph.

She escaped serious injury in the incident and Schoots. who hails from Zuidland, will now tackle an Irish road race for the first time at Cookstown, which takes place from April 26-27.

Nadieh has also competed in the International Road Racing Championship in Europe and is sure to receive a warm welcome at the Orritor course.