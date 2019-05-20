VIDEO: Feargal McCrory looking to be busy in 2019

Feargal McCrory is looking to be busy in 2019.

McCrory blew away Elvis Gullian inside a round at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night

It was a good performance from McCrory who is getting stronger and improves with every fight - but Elvis was not on song and McCrory will need to be tested more in his next outing.

McCrory said: "It was a good win but there are bigger tests ahead. I know that.

"We had a late change of opponent which is difficult - but we got the win.

"I don't like calling people out. I really don't. It is not in my nature. We can do it in a good way through our managers. And as long as the fight makes sense for me, we can make it happen."