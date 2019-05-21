Waldron brothers departure a 'management decision' says Derry hurling manager

Derry senior hurling manager John McEvoy has described the departures of Cian and Naoise Waldron from the Oak Leaf panel as a “management decision”.

The two Cuala club players, whose mother hails from Loup, transferred to Derry in 2016 with Cian starting and Naoise a second half substitute against Down in the Christy Ring Cup opener last week.

However neither of the siblings were involved in Saturday’s dramatic second group victory over Donegal at Owenbeg with McEvoy revealing afterwards that both had left the panel.

“The two Waldrons, we went our separate ways earlier in the week,” explained McEvoy, “I would like to thank them for the work since the beginning of the league and their service to Derry hurling over the last three years.

“It was a management decision and we just parted ways since the Down game. They are two really good lads and they have given really good service to the county and I would like to thank them for that.”

There was better news regarding Na Magha’s Alan Grant whom McEvoy revealed is nearing a return to fitness following surgery.

“He is close and mad keen. We just have to hold him back. I think he has pushed it a bit too soon. He is sore because he had an operation on it but he’s not going to be too far away from the Wicklow game in two weeks”

Saturday’s dramatic win has left Derry in the driving seat in terms of securing a semi-final spot, the Oak Leafers leading Group One on four points, two ahead of both Wicklow and Down on two going into the final round of fixtures in two weeks.