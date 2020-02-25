Ulster Championship boost for Derry as Rory Gallagher confirms key duo expected to return

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has confirmed he expects to have Enda Lynn and Michael McEvoy back for the Ulster Championship meeting with Armagh on May 16th.

Greenlough forward Lynn and Magherafelt defender McEvoy are both currently recovering from cruciate ligament injuries but Gallagher, after watching Derry record their second league success of the season on Sunday in Celtic Park, revealed they are making good progress.

“Enda and Michael will definitely be back for the Championship,” explained the Oak Leaf boss, “To see them running, you’d almost think they could play now. It is a credit to them. Enda Lynn is a machine and a player we are looking forward to having back but you cannot rush it either.

“All the players, as much as we want them back, you have to think of what is best for them but they will be back for Championship. I’m very confident they will be.

“I don’t know if we will push it (for the league). We have targeted getting them back playing club league football first because as much as we want them back, we are not going to rush them. Looking at the two of them, I can’t see them being too long.”

There was less positive news though for Eoghan Rua duo Ruairi Mooney and Niall Holly with Gallagher not expecting Mooney to play this season.

“Ruairi is looking unlikely to play much this season. He’s going to have rehab and has another eight or 10 weeks, we just don’t know.

“Niall is hoping to get back for the start of the club league. He is working away himself but having missed all the inter-county stuff, we have an open mind. As much as we would love to have him, we have to be practical. We will wait and see. We’re staying in touch and he’s rehabbing.”