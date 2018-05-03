VIDEO: The health-boosting benefits of Cannabis Oil!

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox explains how he's benefited from using Cannabis oil.

"Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of the most prevalent chemical compounds extracted from the plant Cannabis sativa," he said.

"It is non pyschoactive and completely legal ingredient with many health boosting benefits.

"Over the last couple of months that I have been using it, it has helped me de-stress, sleep better and also improve my mood while definitely helping relieving back pain I had been experiencing.

"I've been using this and a tea supplement before bed and and it has helped improve my sleep quality also."