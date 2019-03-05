‘Derry Girls’ back on Channel 4 tonight

‘Derry Girls’ will return to the small screen tonight with the opening episode of the much anticipated second season airing on Channel 4 at 9.15 p.m.

And it has been confirmed that the first episode will centre around Erin, Michelle, Orla, Claire and James going on a cross-community, outdoor pursuits peace initiative school trip with boys from a local Protestant school.

Commenting on tonight’s ‘Friends Across the Barricade’ episode, ‘Derry Girls’ writer Lisa McGee said: “The girls go on a scheme, which I actually went on, and which every person who grew up where I did, have been on when they were teenagers.

“In the show it’s called ‘Friends Across the Barricade,’ where they basically go on a residential weekend with boys from a Protestant school. And they all have different reasons for wanting to meet these Protestant boys!

“However, it all goes horribly wrong. The cross-community relations do not go to plan. And we have four great Protestant characters.”

Commenting on her own experience while attending just such a scheme during her school years, Lisa added: “It was not as bad as what I’ve written, but it was pretty bad. It was all about the boys, because you fancied them, nothing about peace. You can imagine!”

Channel 4 has also giving some details about what viewers can expect in the second series of the comedy, which is set in Derry in the 1990s towards the end of the Troubles. Everything from the girls attending their first concert in Belfast to Bill Clinton’s visit to Derry and a school formal type dance is expected, while familiar faces like Kevin McAleer (Uncle Colm) will also be returning, alongside new characters.