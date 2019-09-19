Country legend set to play in his home town

Magherafelt Country music star Brendan Quinn is set to play his first concert in his home town for more than 20 years.

Brendan will be taking to the stage at the town’s Terrace Hotel on October 17.

He plans to draw on songs from his extensive song book which have charmed audiences worldwide for an amazing 50 years.

Opening the show for Brendan on the night will be Castledawson’s Gribbin Girls’, Edel and Clodagh, whose intricate, haunting close harmonies have made them popular with audiences across the country.

The show will be hosted by Brendan’s life long friend and confidante, Gerry Donnelly, whose wealth of experience will ensure the smooth running of this unique event.

As many Country fans will recall, Brendan started in the music business playing guitar with The Malachi Doris Ceili Band at the age of 15.

While playing in various Irish showbands like ‘The Breakaways’ and ‘The Signs’, he recorded Kris Kristofferson’s ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’ in 1969 which received extensive airplay in Ireland, and 1972 saw Brendan with an Irish Number 1.

In 1976 he formed The Bluebirds and signed with George Doherty’s ‘Emerald Gem’ label and a string of hit records were to follow including five Number 1’s with the label.

In 1982 Brendan moved to Vancouver, Canada where he and his band toured extensively throughout North America. He returned to Ireland in 1985 finding it hard to find the balance between the rigors of touring and family life. He reformed The Bluebirds and made five more albums on his own ‘Deep Cove’ record label.

Brendan ‘semi retired’ from touring in 1995 and The Bluebirds became defunct after 20 years. He formed a band with old friend and guitar wizard Arty McGlynn called ‘The Kickin Mule,’ and has continued playing guitar in his son James’ band.

Tickets are limited for the forthcoming concert so book early to guarantee your place.