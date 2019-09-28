Gemma ‘excited’ to be presenting radio show

Draperstown musician Gemma Bradley is set to join BBC Radio Ulster to present Across The Line (ATL) on Mondays from 9.30-11pm, with a promise of fresh, vibrant sounds of pop and RnB, live music and tackling social issues.

She joins the station which has announced its plans for specialist music across weekday nights.

Gemma’s first programme will be on Monday, October 21.

She says: “I’m so excited to begin my journey on Across the Line. I feel so honoured to be able to continue its legacy and showcase the best new music we have to offer.

“I’m also a musician, music tutor and BIMM Music Graduate, so it’s really important and exciting for me to be able to celebrate the music scene here, while helping to spread the word of those paving the way for the next generation.”

She is taking the microphone over from Rigsy (David O’Reilly) who is stepping down after 18 years.

Last year she won the top prize at the prestigious Christie Hennessey’s song writing competition in Kerry.

Her debut song ‘Berserk’ landed the singer the overall prize of €1000 at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) sponsored event, which has given the young songwriter a huge boost.

At the mere age of 15 Bradley’s talent caught the eye of caught the eye of promoter Paddy Glasgow who then booked the budding singer for her first major festival slot.

She has since been featured on the Other Voices programme and was a contender at the Big Music Project in London.

She was also part of ‘Scratch My Progress’, a nine month programme run through the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast which provides mentoring and industry support.

Tune into Across The Line on BBC Radio Ulster or via BBC Sounds.