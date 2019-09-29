NI ‘sparks’ help out on hit TV show

Bellaghy-based electrical contracting firm, Premier Electrics recently took part in the BBC television show ‘DIY SOS’.

The build, on a home in Bangor, was the first time the team from the hit TV show carried out a project in Northern Ireland.

The renovation was for a family who suffer from a range of health implications, making living conditions in their previous home difficult.

Robert McMath from Premier Electrics project managed the electrical team, overseeing the electrical installation, testing and commissioning of the building.

He said: “It was a busy nine days on site with over 100 people working on the project at various stages, but it was very satisfying to see so many volunteers working together for this great cause.

“Premier Electrics are a leading electrical contractor who deliver large scale projects throughout Ireland, UK and Europe, so this was a great opportunity for us to give back to our local community and support a family in need.

“Having seen the difficulties the family face on a daily basis, we were very pleased to have been able to help.

“The project saw the family home extended and revamped with an emphasis on disabled access.”

Mr McMath continued: “A lift was installed between floors, ramps and wider doorways were put in place allowing greater access throughout the house.

“Electric hoists were also installed in several of the bedrooms.

“NICEIC registered Premier Electrics were just one of many companies to put forward volunteers for the project.

“It was great to see so many people from different backgrounds getting involved and working together as a team. It was a great project to have been involved in from start to finish.”

The Bangor DIY SOS Build is due to air on BBC1 later this year.

The popular television series is made for the BBC and presented by Nick Knowles.

The series was originally broadcast from 1999 to 2010, before changing into its current Big Build format, also presented by Knowles.

Over 20,000 volunteers have pitched in to transform the lives of people in need forever.

The tear-jerking stories of those receiving help have been a big hit with fans over the past 20 years.