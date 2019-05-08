Paul brings No Parlez tour

Paul Young will be bringing his No Parlez Tour to the Watefront Hall later this month, with the 80s icon playing his acclaimed debut LP in full.

No Parlez was Paul’s debut album, reaching number one in the UK charts in 1983 for five weeks, and fast becoming triple platinum.

The album produced Paul’s first UK number 1 single – The Marvin Gaye cover of Wherever I Lay My Hat, and hits Come Back and Stay and Love of The Common People. The album also features a cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Originally in early 80s band Q-Tips, Paul Young went solo and his career took off with No Parlez and further top 10 hits such as Everytime You Go Away and Everything Must Change.

He is also a Brit Award winner for Best Male vocalist, sings the opening lines on the original Band Aid Single Feed The World and performed at Live Aid in 1984.

Paul Young plays the Watefront Hall on May 23. Tickets are on sale from the box office on 028 9033 4455.