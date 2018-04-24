Plan your journey to the Balmoral Show

People in Mid Ulster who are planning to attend this year’s Balmoral Show are being advised to plan their journey and take advantage of Translink’s special travel offers.

Ireland’s largest agricultural event will take place at Balmoral Park near Lisburn from May 16 - 19.

Special coach day tours are available to purchase online and from selected Ulsterbus stations offering a return journey to Balmoral Park and show admission for just £34 (adult) and £12 (child). Service departure points include Magherafelt and Dungannon.

Announcing this year’s public transport plans for the show, Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We’re pleased to support the show once again during this milestone 150th year and have worked closely with organisers to help deliver another successful event.

“We’re encouraging visitors to plan their journey online and visit our Team Translink stand at the show to find out more about exciting public transport developments.”

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director with RUAS, commented: “With just weeks to go to this year’s Balmoral Show, preparations are well under way.

“As always with so much to see and do at the show it’s important to get there in good time and relaxed.”

For further information and ticket purchases log on to www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2018/ or call 028 9066 6630.