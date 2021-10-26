Firework displays are back with a bang to celebrate Halloween across Northern Ireland this week.

To help you plan your night, we've put together a list the best firework events in Northern Ireland this year.

Fireworks in Belfast

There are many firework displays taking place across Northern Ireland this Halloween.

Fireworks in aid of Cash for Kids, Boucher Road Playing Fields Belfast

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 16:00.

Enjoy a mega fireworks display, circus acts, fire breathing and best dressed prizes.

All profits of this event will go to Cash for Kids.

Find out more about the event here.

Féile an Phobail Lantern Parade and Fireworks Display, Kennedy Centre Belfast

When: Friday, October 29, 2021

The lantern parade begins at 18:00 starting off from the Kennedy Centre, reaching Falls Park at 19:00 for the fireworks display.

Find out more about the event here.

North Belfast Lantern Festival

When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The North Belfast Lantern Festival returns with an array of performers, musicians, street theatre, arts and crafts and much more

The main event takes place from 18:30 on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Find out more about the event here.

Fireworks in Antrim

Halloweena, People's Park, Ballymena

When: Friday, October 29, 2021, 18:00 - 20:30

This Halloween festival features stilt walkers, balloon modellers, a huge walking dragon, fire juggling and prizes for the best costume.

The firework finale kicks off at 20:15.

Find out more about the event here.

Halloween Fireworks, Ballymoney Showgrounds

When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00

This spectacular fireworks display takes place on Ballymoney Showgrounds and includes live music and big screens showing the Causeway Coast and Glens' most haunted places.

Find out more about the event here.

Halloween Fireworks, Ballycastle Sea Front

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00

This amazing fireworks display takes place on Ballycastle Sea Front and has been put together by Causeway Coast and Glens' council.

Find out more about the event here.

Fireworks in Derry / Londonderry

Derry / Londonderry​ Halloween Festival

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The most famous Halloween festival in the world takes place from Friday, October 29 to Sunday October 31.

A fireworks display on the two barges on the River Foyle will close the festival on Halloween at 21:45.

Find more information on the festival and events here.

Halloween Happenings and Fireworks, Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields

When: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00

This dazzling fireworks display takes place on Limavady Roe Mill Playing Fields.

Find out more about the event here.

Halloween Happenings and Fireworks, Coleraine Rugby Avenue Playing Fields

When: Friday, October 29, 2021, 19:00 - 21:00

The fireworks display takes place on Coleraine Rugby Avenue Playing Fields.

Find out more about the event here.

Fireworks in Armagh

Halloween Extravaganza, Craigavon Lakes

When: Thursday, October 28, 2021.

This spectacular event kicks off with a Halloween carnival parade from Rushmere Shopping Centre at 19:30 that leads to South Lake for a spooky themed fireworks display at 20:00.

Find out more about the event here.

Fireworks in Down

Downpatrick Fireworks

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 16:00

On Halloween, Downpatrick Community Collective have a spectacular firework display kicking off at 19:00 in the town centre.

Find out more about the event here.

Fireworks in Fermanagh and Tyrone

This year there will be no fireworks display in Enniskillen or Omagh due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.