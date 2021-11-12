This well maintained property comprises four bedrooms (ground floor bedroom currently as dining room), spacious lounge with feature fireplace, solid wooden kitchen leading to a snug, utility room and downstairs WC.

Externally there is a generous garden space to the front and back.

Located just off the Aghareany Road, the property is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and offers easy access to local shops, schools and all local amenities.

Features of this four bedroom detached family home include: Master En-Suite Bedroom; Two Reception Rooms; Oil Fired Central Heating;Intruder alarm; Pvc Front and Rear external doors; Double glazed Pvc windows throughout

Accommodation Comprises:

Ground Floor

Entrance Hall: 2.09m x 5.31m Wooden Oak flooring, power points, telephone point, Pvc front door with side glazed panels, leading to stairway which is carpeted, radiator, under stairs storage which is floored and lighting.

Living Room: 3.86m x 6.21m (at widest points) Bay window, solid oak flooring, power points, TV point, feature gas fireplace with black marble surround (not currently working), cast iron decorative inset and granite hearth, radiator and cover.

Dining room (optional fourth bedroom): 3.27m x 4.85m Oak solid wooden flooring, power points, single panel radiator, feature decorative fireplace surround with tiled inset and cast iron inset.

Kitchen: 3.17m x 4.79m Tiled flooring, range of high and low level wooden kitchen storage units, downlighting, granite worktops and upturn, Leisure electric range oven, integrated Hotpoint dishwasher, plumbed for American fridge freezer, extractor hood, 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink, wine racking, double panel radiator.

Snug: 2.76m x 4.64m Wooden flooring, radiator, power points, TV point, double Pvc patio doors.

Utility Room: 3.28m x 2.08m Tiled flooring, Pvc door to rear, double panel radiator, Grant boiler, plumbed for washing machine and space for dryer, range of Oak storage units, 1 bowl stainless steel sink.

WC: 1.17m x 3.28m Polished tiled flooring, single panel radiator, white ceramic WC and wash hand basin.

First Floor

Landing: 3.17m x 3.24m Carpeted, double panel radiator, power points, decorative fire place with cast iron inset, Hot press off which is shelved, access to attic space.

Bedroom 1: 3.07m x 3.17m Laminate wooden flooring, single panel radiator, power points, integrated slide robes partially mirrored.

Bedroom 2: 2.84m x 3.42m Laminate wooden flooring, single panel radiator, power points, integrate slide robes partially mirrored.

Bathroom: 2.01m x 2.76m Polished tiled flooring , extractor fan, enclosed corner shower with fully tiled walls to ceiling and a Redring electric shower unit, free standing bath tub, white ceramic WC and wash hand basin, glass shelve, single panel radiator, shaver power point.

Bedroom 3: 3.89m x 3.87m Laminate wooden flooring, power points, radiator and cover.

En-Suite: 1.92m x 2.07m Tiled flooring, single panel radiator, corner shower with tiled walls and Redring electric shower unit, white ceramic WC and wash hand basin (both Nostalgia), tiled splashback, shaver unit.

Exterior

Front: Front garden in lawn with stone bedded areas, tarmac driveway to front and side with space for several cars, white Pvc fascia, wooden front canopy.

Rear: Outside water tap, paved patio area, garden shed, outside lighting, garden in lawn, enclosed rear garden, range of trees and shrubs, bedded areas.

