Car ‘on grass verge with engine revving’

Maureen Gribbon from Roshure Road, Magherafelt, was fined £150 and banned from driving for three years for attempting to drive the vehicle while having consumed excess alcohol.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gribbon was fined a further £200 for having no licence and no insurance arising out of the incident at Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, on June 27 last.

Prosecuting counsel said at 9.25pm police received a report about the car and on arrival detected an aroma of alcohol from the defendant who was clearly intoxicated and unsteady on her feet.

She said the defendant was arrested at 9.40pm and the keys of the car were located in the footwell of the vehicle. Gribbon later provided a breath specimen which an alcohol reading of 139mgs.

Counsel added that during interview the defendant denied driving or being in charge of the car and she was later charged in connection with the incident.

Admitting the offences on behalf of his client, defence solicitor Dean Mooney said it was a “very high reading.” He said it was not the defendant’s vehicle but belonged to a now ex-partner.

Mr Mooney said Gribbon has alcohol issues for which she is seeking assistance. He said the defendant has responsibility for three children and asked the court to take this into consideration.

