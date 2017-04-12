Search

Dungannon care home investing £450,000 to build 10 new rooms

Patrick McAvoy, director of Collegelands Private Nursing Home, Ulster Bank relationship manager, Leona McNicholl, and Yvonne McAvoy, director of Collegelands Private Nursing Home

A Dungannon care home is to upgrade and expand on its facilities in a £450,000 investment.

Collegelands Private Nursing Home on Lislasly Road is reported to be adding 10 new rooms to its existing 20 - in response to the demand for more space.

The investment is being financed by Ulster Bank.

Patrick McAvoy, director of Collegelands, said: “We are very proud of the investment we have made, which positions Collegelands as a modern and attractive facility for residents and potential resident, and we are very grateful to Ulster Bank, whose expert team have played a crucial role in helping make this investment a reality.”

Ulster Bank’s Leona McNicholl added: “Healthcare is a fast-growing sector of the economy and it is an important sector for Ulster Bank. The owners of Collegelands took the decision to invest in their business to meet client demand.”