One arrest after drugs are seized

Police have seized suspected cocaine in the Coalisland area during an operation targeting drug dealers.
Mid Ulster District Support Team arrested a male and recovered the drugs, with an estimated street value of £4,000, during searches carried out on Saturday night.
A PSNI spokesperson said they were pro actively targeting individuals involved in drug dealing in the Mid Ulster district and would continue to do so in the days leading up to the holiday period.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Ulster Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.