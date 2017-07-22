Six Craigavon police officers suffer 'bites, kicks and punches'

Six police officers were assaulted in the Craigavon area while trying to arrest a suspect for allegedly breaching bail.

One officer was kicked in the head, two were bitten, one with a black eye and another two were punched round the body, according to police.

A PSNI vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

"Bites, kicks and punches. Is that still part of the job? That shouldn't be part of any job, yet it is a risk we take day and daily," said a police spokesperson.

"Six of our own injured, but no members of the public harmed. A big well done from the rest of us and a get well soon, for a hard fought team effort from B Section in keeping people safe."