Woman rescued amid sex trafficking arrests: PSNI

The PSNI said it had rescued a woman and arrested two people on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual purposes.

It said that an operation had taken place on Tuesday in the Dungannon area.

The PSNI announced the news on Wednesday night.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell said: “A 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation and a number of other offences on Tuesday evening, following a report of concern for the safety of a woman in the area to local police earlier in the day.

“An investigation was put in place and a number of searches carried out, resulting in the rescue of a 29-year-old woman and the two arrests.

“The rescued woman is now receiving assistance from police and other agencies whilst both arrested individuals remain in custody assisting with enquiries.”