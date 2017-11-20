Cyclist dies following Maghera crash

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road near Maghera last Thursday.
The collision, involving a Transit van and a cyclist, occurred at around 8:30am near the turn off for Maghera.
The cyclist, aged in his 20s, passed away in hospital on Saturday from his injuries.
Inspector Andrew Archibald said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road between 8:10am and 8:30am on Thursday morning, November 16th, and has any information they believe could help the investigation, or who may have witnessed the collision to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 225 of 16/11/17.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Ulster Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.