Decade of anniversaries continues

The next two in a series of free talks marking a decade of anniversaries will take place later this month as part of Mid Ulster District Council’s programme of commemorative events.

The programme, entitled ‘Remembering the Future’ consists of six talks being delivered across the district culminating in a final panel debate entitled ‘The Decade of Anniversaries Panel Discussion,’ on Wednesday, May 24.

Sackville Street in Dublin pictured after the 1916 Easter Rising.

The first two talks entitled ‘The Irish Revolution from Partition to Civil War 1917-1922’ and ‘Commemorating The Decade of Centenaries Challenges and Opportunities’ have already taken place and proved extremely popular.

The next two talks in the series take place this month.

The first, entitled ‘Divided Memories’ takes place on Tuesday, April 25 at 7.30pm at the Burnavon Cookstown.

The talk, which will be delivered by John Ritchie, Friends of The Somme, Mid Ulster Branch, will explore the impact of the First World War and the Easter Rising in Tyrone and across Ireland. It will also examine how our war dead are commemorated today.

The second talk, entitled, ‘Events in Tyrone 1917 – 1921’ takes place on Wednesday, April 26 at 7.30pm at Ranfurly House Dungannon and will be facilitated by Fearghal Mac Bhioscaidh. The talk will focus on political parties after the Easter Rising and examine the political landscape at this time.

The final two talks, entitled ‘The World Upside Down, Revolutionary Ireland and Europe’, and ‘The Dreary Steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone- Partition and the Birth of Northern Ireland’, in addition to the finale Panel Discussion event will take place in May. The programme is funded by The Executive Office under its District Council Good Relations Programme.

For more information on the talks taking place go online and visit www.midulstercouncil.org/remembering where information on upcoming events can be found on the homepage.

To register for the historical talks in addition to the final debate which are all free to attend, contact Louise Devlin on 028 8676 4714 or email louise.devlin@midulstercouncil.org.