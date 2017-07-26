Delays and road closures expected as roadworks start in Swatragh

A £200,000 resurfacing scheme on the A29 Moneysharvin Road in Swatragh has commenced.

The scheme, which involves the resurfacing of the carriageway and footways, is expected to be completed by Friday August 25.

The works extend for a distance of approximately 900metres commencing at the junction with the Drumbane Road in Swatragh village and ending near its junction with the Beagh Road.

In order to minimise any inconvenience to the travelling public and local businesses, where possible the majority of the works will be carried out using traffic control. However, given the nature of some parts of the works and to help ensure the safety of road users and those carrying out the works, road closures will be required on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 August and also on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 August.

During the road closure traffic will be diverted via the B75 Kilrea Road, B75 Drumagarner Road, B64 Garvagh Road, B64 Edenbane Road and B64 Bridge Street and vice versa. Advanced warning signage will be provided. Local access for those living along the closed section of the road will be facilitated.

The above planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

The works operations and traffic management arrangements have been carefully programmed in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, motorists should be aware that delays should be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.