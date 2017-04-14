Dental32 ‘Brushes Up’ to raise money for Cancer Focus NI!

Dental32 Magherafelt has raisied an outstanding £1,323 for Cancer Focus NI through its 10th Anniversary Coffee Party held on Friday, March 31.

This was such an amazing amount raised through one afternoons celebrations.

Robert Wallace at Dental32 said: “We are absolutely delighted with the amount of money raised. We wish to thank all the local businesses for their support and their fantastic donations to our event. Thank you to our patients and the local community for all their support and coming along on the day – we

had a great turn out. It was wonderful to mark the occasion of our 10-year anniversary of business in Magherafelt with a very successful Charity Coffee Afternoon with Cancer Focus NI.”

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus NI, added: “Thank you so much to Dental32 for choosing Cancer Focus NI and putting so much effort into a well organised 10th Anniversary celebration. Also, thank you so much to everyone who attended and donated to the charity, we really appreciate it. Cancer Focus NI is a local cancer charity that provides a wide range of services for Northern Ireland cancer patients and their families. These include counselling and family support, bra and swimwear fitting for mastectomy patients, art therapy, stop smoking services and Keeping Well vans providing community health checks and advice. The charity also funds major research and carries out cancer prevention schemes in workplaces, schools and at community venues. This work would not be possible without the local support of the businesses and communities like Dental32 and the people of Magherafelt.”

Pictured are Dental32 staff presenting a cheque to Cancer Focus NI.