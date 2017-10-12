District all set for Halloween fun

There are no tricks, but plenty of treats in store when Cookstown hosts its major Halloween event later this month, with plenty of fireworks, food and fun on offer.

Mid Ulster Sports Arena will host the fun on Saturday 28th October from 5.30pm when hundreds of people are expected to gather to enjoy some scary antics before the grand finale fireworks extravaganza at 8pm.

Children can get ghoulishly creative at the Halloween themed arts and crafts station, listen to storytelling by Winifred the witch, be amazed by the fire performers, have a spin in the Vortex Tunnel and get to meet our spooktastic Halloween characters throughout the evening.

Children will also be able to burn off some wicked energy at the climbing wall, krazy karts and caterpillar train. There will also be music, face painting and lots more. If you get hungry, there’ll be a wide range of food stalls.

“Mid Ulster has everything anyone could want this Halloween- and much more - including spectacular fireworks displays in Cookstown, sure to thrill and entertain the crowds,” said Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton.

“With lots of other frightening and fun activities taking place across the district over the weekend it promises to be a truly haunting and hair-raising Halloween!”

Those attending the fireworks are advised to arrive early for parking and viewing. On the night please be aware of the traffic system in place. People attending the event will gain access only from Mid Ulster Sports Arena so don’t forget to wrap up warm! Car parking is available at Loughry College.

The event is organised by Mid Ulster District Council and admission is free. For more information contact the Mid Ulster Sports Arena on 028 8676 7135. Other Halloween events are taking place throughout Mid Ulster including firework displays in Coalisland, Dungannon and Maghera see www.midulstercouncil.org/halloween