Donaghmore musicians hit the right notes at Ulster Scór na nÓg

In front of an ecstatic home crowd of supporters, Donaghmore claimed Ulster Scór na nÓg honours for the second consecutive year in the Ulster Final in Galbally with their talented Instrumental Music Group following in the footsteps of their Ballad Group in 2015.

Donaghmore have a fantastic history in the competition with a second All-Ireland final appearance now on the cards after their instrumental group swept the boards at Saturday night’s competition.

“Congratulations to Maeve, Niamh, Ciara, Anna and Beth, who will now represent Donaghmore and Tyrone in the All-Ireland Final” the club posted on its facebook site. “You have done your club and families proud!”

Next step is the All-Ireland Final, which this year will take place at the Waterfront on February 11.

Tyrone were also represented by Killyclogher Ballad Group and Omagh Ceili Dancers but despite two excellent performances, they narrowly missed out.