Moneymore Young Farmers Club would like invite you to their Annual Easter Monday Tractor Run.

The run will be starting and finishing from Mid Ulster Auctions (Castledawson roundabout) and heading to Magherafelt, Ballyronan, Coagh, Cookstown, Moneymore, Desertmartin, Draperstown, Tobermore, Magherafelt. Then back to Castledawson roundabout. All tractors will be leaving the yard at 11am and tractors taking part should be there for 10am. It is £15 per tractor and proceeds from the event are going to Mid Ulster Stroke Survivors Club and Moneymore YFC funds.

Members ask that all tractors enter from the Castledawson Road at Milltown Chapel (past Milltown Business Park) as there will be no entry to tractors Via the roundabout (at KFC). This is to prevent congestion and there will be signs to give directions.