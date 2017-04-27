Local schools are urged to sign up for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week

Registration for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week 2017, which runs from November 13-17, is officially open and schools and youth organisations in the Mid Ulster area are being urged to sign up and take part in this important initiative.

Children and young people are also being encouraged to get creative and use art, film and the written word to create anti-bullying messages for this year’s creative competition. The deadline for registration and competition entries is Friday June 23.

Students can submit work produced during the school year or produce new pieces of work for the competition.

The Anti-Bullying Week 2017 theme is “All Equal, All Different, All Together”. It aims to support schools and youth organisations to celebrate difference and diversity across Northern Ireland; bring children and young people together to celebrate what makes them and others unique; and help create welcoming and inclusive environments both off and online for children and young people.

Rosanna Jack, Regional Anti-Bullying Coordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF), said: “This year’s Anti-Bullying Week competition is designed for children and young people to create, develop and promote anti-bullying messages through creative media, in line with the theme of ‘All Equal, All Different, All Together’. We want to celebrate the positive messages of anti-bullying, diversity, kindness, respect and inclusivity in all environments both face to face and online. Competition participants have the added bonus of prizes for individual winners and a chance to win £250 worth of resources for your school or organisation.”

To register forAnti-Bullying Week 2017 go to www.endbullying.org.uk or email info@niabf.org.uk,