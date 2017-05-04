Students speak out about the environment

In line with Mid Ulster District Council’s current food waste campaign, the topic of this year’s EcoSpeak schools environmental public speaking competition was ‘The Fight Against Food Waste’.

The competition, which was organised by the Council, took place this week at the Burnavon Cookstown and P7 students from 21 schools across Mid Ulster took part.

Issues raised by the pupils included the moral and environmental implications of food waste, as well as lots of great ideas and tips on how to cut down your food waste and dispose of it responsibly, providing those in attendance with much food-for-thought.

In their speeches many students referred to the recent actions of the Council campaign in helping the fight against food waste- namely the issuing of free recycling packs to every home in the district.

Presentations were delivered by pupils over two heats judged by a number of Councillors from the Environment Committee and staff from Mid Ulster District Council, as well as representatives from Henry Brothers Ltd, and a representative from Natural World Products Ltd who sponsored the event.

Two finalists were selected from each heat. The four finalists were: Dervla Boyle, St. Mary’s PS Augnacloy; Fiachra Murray, St. Malachy’s PS Glencull; Kristin Fenton, Bush PS; and Sarah Fulton, Moneymore PS.

The overall winner of the competition was Kristin Fenton who received a trophy and all four finalists received a £30 voucher.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson attended the event and presented participants with certificates and a ‘green’ goody bag.