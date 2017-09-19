Empower Project goes from strength to strength

An innovative Lottery funded initiative in Magherafelt which offers support to families of children with autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia continues to go from strength to strength.

Now midway through a five year programme, the Empower Project has a busy schedule of events lined up for the autumn, building on the success of the action packed summer programme of activities.

Ausome, a weekly youth club for young people with autism, dyslexia or dyspraxia meets every second Saturday until December at the Magherafelt Youth Centre. Organised by the Empower Project, in partnership with Education Authority Youth Service in Magherafelt, the youth club gives young people an opportunity to try out games based activities like dodgeball, uni-hockey and basketball, as well as a range of other activities dependent on their interests.

Parents are also well catered for in the new programme which gets underway later this month. Creative activities and Autumn Gardening and Nature Awareness classes take place at the NRC Magherafelt campus on Monday September 25. Other upcoming workshops cover topics including Autism & Anxiety, Food & Mood, Supporting Students with Dyslexia, Digital Music Making and Sensory workshops.

Working with SENCA (Special Educational Needs Advice Centre), a session aimed at supporting parents facing difficulties will take place in Magherafelt on October 11. A workshop with an educational psychologist on child statementing will be held in The Elk on October 26.