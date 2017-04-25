Fabulous baker brother Paul takes on 3 in 3 Iron Distance Challenge

Magherafelt man and one of the famous baker brothers behind award winning bakery Genesis Crafty, Paul McErlain, is getting set to take on a gruelling test of fitness and endurance in a bid to raise over £10,000 for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Paul, who is business development manager at Genesis Crafty, will be taking part in a triple Iron Distance Challenge from May 19 - 21 which will see him swim, cycle and run over 677km in just three days.

Paul is taking on the incredible 3 in 3 Iron Distance Challenge to support local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre in memory of his mum, Roberta McErlain

who sadly passed away in 2014.

Paul explained: “As a family run business, Genesis Crafty strives to support the local community in any way we can and as part of that we have proudly teamed up with Friends of the Cancer Centre to support the charity’s wonderful work. Like so many other local families we have been touched by cancer and sadly lost our much loved mother following her own battle with the disease.

“She was and still is my driving force, even if she is not with us in person. She was a very special lady who was selfless in her help of those less fortunate and was much understated in the process. I, or no one else, could ever replace her, but I know we will be making her very proud by working with Friends of the Cancer Centre and supporting local people.

“The company and our supportive employees are currently undertaking lots of activities to raise funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre, but I decided that I’d take on my own personal challenge to help raise even more money for this incredible charity. I’m training seven days a week, after work and at weekends, to get in top shape. This will be the ultimate challenge for me, but it will be nothing compared to what those affected by cancer and their families face every day.”

Paul is no stranger to taking on a challenge and to date he has raised over £60,000 for local charities. His first event was a marathon to raise money for Phoebe Lyle, a young girl from Bangor who had been knocked down while on holiday in Spain and suffered life changing injuries. Since then he’s taken part in the Dublin marathon every year and completed 29 marathons in total. He took on his first triathlon in 2007 and since then has taken part in Iron Man challenges in Austria, Nice, the UK, as well as the Killarney Hard Man challenge and 3 indoor Iron Distance challenges.

Visit Paul’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Teamcasper) or donate online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Team-Casper.