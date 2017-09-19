Fitting tribute to Cookstown runner Fergal Mulgrew one year on from his sudden death

Family and friends of a Cookstown man who died suddenly almost a year ago have organised a fitting tribute in his honour.

Forty-year-old Fergal Mulgrew from Dunamore was nearing the end of his preparation for the Dublin Marathon when he collapsed in October last year.

Fergal Mulgrew was a talented runner

With his positive spirit and love for running, those closest to him, including his running club pals, thought that there was no better tribute than a 10-miler event to honour “a true gentleman.”

Set to take place on Saturday October 14 at 12 noon, on a hilly course at Davagh Forest outside Cookstown, all proceeds from the event will go towards Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, as well as his running club, Acorns AC.

Fergal was preparing to reach his target of completing the Dublin Marathon in less than 3 hours and, with his athletic ability, running friends had no doubt he could achieve his goal.

He was renowned for his commitment and long-term membership to Acorns AC running club, where he was widely admired and respected.

Family and friends said he lived by the words of “positivity, no negativity”.

“Fergal loved life, running and was also an accomplished tradesman,” said a spokesperson for the Mid Ulster based club.

“He completed numerous marathons, half marathons and many running events over recent years. Fergal was a long-time member of the Acorns AC running club and renowned for his helpful guidance and advice to new and less experience runners.

“He was also a true gentleman in every sense of the word and true to Acorns AC Motto ‘Mighty Oaks from little acorns grow’, Fergal did indeed prove himself to be a mighty oak.”

There is more than £2,000 in prize money for the top male and females finishers and various age group category prizes as well as team prizes.

Acorns would encourage people to enter the race online at https://online.athleticsni.org/ps/event/Fergals10 .