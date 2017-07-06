Form 9 pupil does Mid Ulster proud as she represents Northern Ireland

Congratulations to Rainey Endowed Form 9 pupil Aimee McClure who represented Northern Ireland girls at the recent Friendship Cup soccer tournament in greenisland.

Aimee is a past pupil of Moneymore Primary School and plays club football for Mid Ulster Ladies.

Mid Ulster LFC was established in 2000 and has competed since its inauguration in the Northern Ireland Women’s Football League.

The 2005 season saw a historic first in the history of the club as they won the Mid Ulster League Championship.

Well done Aimee - keep up the amazing work!