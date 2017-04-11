To help make the Council’s Planning service more accessible to all Mid Ulster residents, free Planning Clinics will take place in Cookstown and Dungannon offices every week.

As Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Department is based in the Magherafelt office permanently, the Planning Clinics will take place in the Council offices in Cookstown every Monday between 10.30am and 12noon and the Dungannon offices every Friday between 11am – 1pm.

A professional Planning Officer will attend each clinic and will be able to provide information or address queries on various important topics including: applying for planning permission, current applications, the planning process, the Local Development Plan, and any other Planning concerns residents may have, although the clinics can’t be used to submit planning applications or to view historical files.

If you wish to attend a clinic you must register in advance or a Planning Officer may not be in attendance. When registering please give some details about your query so the Planning Officer can prepare for the appointment.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Clarke, has endorsed the clinics.

“When Planning powers transferred to local Councils under the Review of Public Administration in 2015, it was imperative to us that this move was as seamless and straightforward as possible for all our residents. To that end, the free weekly Planning Clinics go a long way in making that aim achievable by ensuring that residents living in the Cookstown and Dungannon areas have the same available access to the Planning service as those living in Magherafelt where the service is based.”

To book an appointment at one of the clinics, contact the Planning Department on 03000 132 132 or Email: planning@midulstercouncil.org.

For more information go to www.midulstercouncil.org/planningclinics.