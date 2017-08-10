Plans to relocate GP out of care to Mid Ulster Hospital

A public consultation will be launched by the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) next Monday on the proposed permanent relocation of Dalriada Urgent Care’s premises in Moneymore to the Mid Ulster Hospital.

Dalriada Urgent Care (DUC) provides urgent GP services out of hours to patients from the Mid Ulster area. Currently, patients who are required to attend an appointment at an out of hours centre before midnight attend the Moneymore premises.

After midnight, patients are seen, approximately five miles away, in the Mid Ulster Hospital. There are no plans to change DUC’s current service which also includes initial advice over the phone and home visits, as appropriate.

It is now proposed that the Moneymore base is relocated to the Mid Ulster Hospital, meaning that all GP out of hours attendances will be at the Mid Ulster Hospital.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has identified a suitable location in the Outpatients Department of the hospital where all out of hours patients could be seen.

The proposed relocation is considered necessary because the Moneymore premises are no longer fit for purpose as major works need to be carried out.

A 12-week consultation period on the proposals will take place from ending at 5pm on November 6. All comments are welcomed during this period. A report will then be drawn up for consideration by the various health authorities.