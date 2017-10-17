Prince Harry’s praise for ‘Royal’ team in Belfast

Prince Harry has personally thanked a team of health professionals from Belfast – using video technology as Storm Ophelia prevented the RVH team from making it to London to receive a prestigious award in person.

The Paediatric Respiratory/Airway team at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children were among the winners at the national 2017 WellChild Awards but a flight cancellation meant they could not attend the gala night at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Prince Harry greets the winning team of health professionals using a video link to Belfast after Ophelia forced a flight cancellation

In his first ever five-way Skype call, the prince congratulated the consultants, specialist nurses and therapists – who logged in to the call from their own homes – on their ‘Best Team’ award.

They were picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK for their “honour and dedication” and the willingness to “go the extra mile to help sick children and their families,” who are battling serious illnesses or complex conditions.

WellChild’s director of programmes, Linda Partridge, is a member of the judging panel.

She said: “It is a tremendous challenge to select winners from the many, many truly amazing nominations we receive from all over the country. All the panel members are moved by the bravery of the children, the stories of selfless care and support and the dedication of the doctors, nurses, teachers, brothers and sisters who make a great difference to the lives of seriously ill children and young people.

“The Paediatric Respiratory/Airway Team in Belfast truly deserves to be the winner of this award.”