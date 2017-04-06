Holy Trinity kids enjoy ASDA Easter eggs-travaganza

Children from Holy Trinity Nursery were treated to an ‘eggs-tra’ special Easter surprise this week by Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson.

The children were given the opportunity to ‘eggs-press’ their creativity with a special Easter craft workshop. Janice led the Easter themed craft activities, which included egg painting, drawing Easter pictures and each child was given a chocolate egg to take home.

Janice Gibson, Community Champion at Asda Cookstown, said: “It was fantastic to surprise the children today with Easter fun and games from Asda. It’s so important to encourage creativity in young people, and it was great to see their interpretation of Easter through arts and crafts.

“In my role as Community Champion, I really enjoy spending time in the local area, engaging with schools and community groups. It was a pleasure to visit Holy Trinity Nursery today and I’m delighted the kids had so much fun!”