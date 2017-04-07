Interview smart at High School

The latest stage in the development of shared education in Cookstown took place on Tuesday, March 28 with the first Year 12 Interview Skills Day organised by Cookstown High School and Holy Trinity College and facilitated by Eye4Education.

In total over 100 pupils from both schools availed of the expertise of 16 interviewers representing 14 local employers, business organisations and public sector recruiters. Pupils abandoned school uniform in favour of ‘interview smart’ and there were a lot of sharp suits on display around the school grounds throughout the day.

Pupils began the day by completing a job application, undertaking an aptitude test and then a group assessment task. Pupils will receive feedback on each stage of the process. This was a wonderful opportunity for all our pupils, helping them prepare for their future applications for employment or further and higher education.

Thanks to the following Business Advisors who helped deliver both the morning sessions: Mid Ulster Council, Sinead McAleer, J and K Coaches, Bobby Bell, Cookstown Enterprise Centre, Andrea McGuckin, Northern Regional College, Nicola Davidson, Youth Service, Eithna McCracken and Allen Fleming, Moyola Precision, Edel McCrory, Southern Trust, Dr Paul McGucken.

In Part Two of the Shared Education Interview Skills Day pupils from Cookstown High School were involved in one to one interviews with a business advisor, receiving feedback on their performance at the end. This has been an innovative event, coordinated expertly by the Careers Departments in both schools, along with the facilitators.

In addition to the Business Advisors above thanks to those listed below for assisting with the individual interviews during the afternoon session: Foyle Food Group, Leslie Otterson, Royal Navy, Nigel Kane, Army, Graham Gore, Royal Air Force, Charlene Dawson, Loughry College, Dean McCoy, Emerson Copeland, Louise Allen.

Commenting on the event Head of Careers at the High School, Mr Conor Wilson said, “It was a pleasure to see so many pupils professionally dressed and using this opportunity to gain vital experience in the interview process. There was a great buzz amongst Year 12 pupils and hopefully a lot of lessons learned for future interview processes. Thanks to all staff who supported us in providing this great opportunity for our pupils.”