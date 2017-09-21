McAvoy secure £8.2 million 630 place primary school contract

The McAvoy Group, based in Dungannon, has been awarded an £8.2m contract for the design and offsite construction of a new 630-place primary school for Concordia Academy in Romford, Essex. The building will be manufactured in McAvoy’s factory in Northern Ireland.

The start on site has been marked with a ground breaking ceremony and children planting a time capsule.

The 2,972 square metre school will create an exemplar learning environment, reflecting the academy’s vision and ethos, increasing parental choice, and providing a valuable facility for the community.

The use of a McAvoy offsite solution for the project is allowing the development of a highly constrained brownfield site. The new building will be just 1.5m from the site boundary to the front elevation. Modular construction will significantly reduce disruption to the surrounding residential area and will cut the build programme to just 12 months.

The first of 67 modules will arrive on site in the autumn. McAvoy has also provided a suite of interim school buildings for the academy, until its new building opens in September 2018.

Raymond Millar, Construction Director at McAvoy, said, “We are delighted to be building this wonderful new school which will provide much needed primary school places for the community in Romford. We will be using the latest advances in education design and offsite construction to create an inspiring environment for teaching and learning, and an outstanding school to help every child realise their highest aspirations.

“Offsite construction offers clear benefits for the delivery of new education facilities. On this project, the solution from McAvoy is enabling the development of a very restricted and challenging brownfield site, and with much less disruption to the local community. It offers the opportunity for increased value for money and greater quality control.”