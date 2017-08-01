Mid Ulster Council celebrates outstanding local achievements

Mid Ulster District Council held its fifth Civic Awards ceremony of 2017 recently to formally recognise the talent and achievement of local people.

The event was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton and nominating Councillor Martin Kearney, pictured with Anna Henry, the current Miss Northern Ireland.

A representative explained: “Feet Beat Dance Club enjoyed amazing success at the recent Western Dance of Ireland Championships securing success in numerous categories. Lily Ryan was awarded for taking Gold in the 60+ competition, Shannon Maguire, Davina McKeown, Yasmin O’Neill and Gemma Armstrong won the adult team of 4 dance.

“The success didn’t end there for Gemma or Shannon however - Gemma was also named the adult 25-35 and Proam Division Best Newcomer while Shannon won the Proam Division Novice title, Lily Ryan, Dana McPeake, Gisela Kerr and Maria Devlin won in the 30+ team category, Gisela also won the solo dance intermediate category while Dana and Eileen Bell claimed victory in the Open Division and Advanced section.

“The child competitors had much to smile about too! Terez Hughes, Chiara McGeary, Alana O’Donnell and Mairead Donnelly won in the team of 4 Kids Choreography category with Terez and Chiara also taking the Kids Partners award and finally, 12 members of the club won the Children and Apos Club category!

“In the sport category, the first three awards recognised GAA success. Pomeroy Plunketts GAC were awarded for claiming the Ulster Intermediate Champions title for only a second time in the Club’s history, Rock St Patrick’s GAC for taking the Ulster Club Junior Football Champions title and Tyrone Ladies for being crowned Ulster Champions for a second consecutive season.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton and nominating Councillor Trevor Wilson, pictured with Cookstown Hockey Clubs Keith Black.

“Moving onto Hockey and in particular Rainey Hockey Club for the next four awards. The Club celebrated its most successful season to date with an entire catalogue of achievement. The U11 team won the Ulster Champions title, the U15 squad reached the final of the Ulster Cup with 4 of the Club’s Under 15 players being selected to play for Ulster, the second Senior Team won the Ulster Junior Cup and the first Senior Team took the Ulster Senior Cup, reached the Irish senior cup semi-finals and went on to secure promotion to the premier league which is the top division in senior Ulster hockey. Two senior players also represented Ireland at Under 18 and Under 21 level.

“Cookstown Hockey Club’s Keith Black was awarded for recently being named Ulster Hockey Player of the Year, whilst local man John Toner, Chief Executive and Chairman of WIS Group was named Business Person of the Year at the ninth Aer Lingus Viscount Awards. The final award of the evening went to Anna Henry who was crowned this year’s Miss NI.”

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton and nominating Councillor C�thal Mallaghan, pictured with John Toner.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, nominating Councillor Joe ONeill, and Councillor Mickey Gillespie, pictured with Feet Beat members who won the Children and Apos Club category.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton and nominating Councillor Trevor Wilson, pictured with representatives from Rainey Hockey Clubs 1st Senior team.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton and nominating Councillor C�thal Mallaghan, pictured with representatives from Pomeroy Plunketts GAC.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton and nominating Councillor C�thal Mallaghan, pictured with representatives from Rock St Patricks GAC.