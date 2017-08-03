Mid Ulster filmmakers: sign up for Cinemagic Academy

Cinemagic is delighted to announce the delivery of a BFI Film Academy Network Programme for 2017/18 and interested 16- 19 year olds from Mid Ulster are invited to apply.

Over the last four years, 20 talented filmmakers per year, from Northern Ireland, were selected from a wide-pool of applicants and awarded places on the initiative. The programme equips young filmmakers, passionate about film, with the knowledge, skills, insight, confidence and practical training to help lay strong foundations for their pursuit of a career in the film industry.

In addition to the industry and skills training and access to top professionals, the participants work in groups to make short films which they will showcase at Cinemagic.

Please note that applicants must be available on ALL academy dates:

Saturday, September 23 10am – 6pm; Saturday, September 30 10am – 6pm; Saturday, October 7 10am – 6pm; Saturday, October 14 and Sunday October 15; Saturday October 21 10am – 6pm; Sunday October 22 10am – 4pm; Monday October 30 10am – 4pm. Filming November 4 and 5. Filming November 11 and 12. Thursday December 7 6pm – 8pm. Saturday January 20 10am – 5pm

To apply please download and complete the application on the news section of the Cinemagic website or email shauna@cinemagic.org.uk to request one.

Please note the closing date for applications is noon on September 6. Shortlisted applicants will be called for interview on September 12 and 13.