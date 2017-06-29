Midsummer Sessions gigs ‘on course’ to entertain at Irish Open

Following the sell-out success of Atlantic Sessions in 2016 and its 2017 NI Tourism Award, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be bringing Midsummer Sessions to Portstewart during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Over 30 of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians will perform live in coffee shops, hotels, restaurants and bars across the four days – all admission free! Visitors will have an opportunity to see high profile artists in an intimate setting, with the stunning Atlantic as a backdrop.

Each artist will play their own music for one hour on the hour, and this will form a music trail across Portstewart.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Following the recent success of Atlantic Sessions at the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards I am delighted to welcome Midsummer Sessions to Portstewart. With huge numbers of visitors expected in the area for the Irish Open it provides an exciting showcase for our home grown musical talent. World class golf coupled with this fantastic line-up of entertainment means Portstewart is tee-ing up for a memorable start to the summer season.”

With a rise in the number, and quality, of musicians and bands making headlines and enjoying success in the international marketplace, and new and innovative music businesses based here, Midsummer Sessions has a significant role to play in developing music tourism, appreciating the ongoing success stories and showcasing this on the global stage.

As with Atlantic Sessions, programming of Midsummer Sessions is by Snow Water, this time in association with Third Bar, and its Director Carolyn Mathers commented: “Northern Ireland is extraordinary in the richness of its artistic talent and Midsummer Sessions is a perfect opportunity to showcase our creative energy to international audiences, who will have an opportunity to witness our finest singer-songwriters and bands play live in intimate environments. We’re very grateful for the support of the hospitality sector and delighted that interest in Northern Ireland’s music scene is stronger than ever.”

With over 10 venues in Portstewart taking part, artists involved include Beauty Sleep, Brand New Friend, Callum Stewart, Chris Keyes, Cup o Joe with Eilidh Patterson, Emer Maguire, Gerry Norman, Larks, Mandy and Graham Bingham, Matt McGinn, Peter J McCauley, Rory Nellis, Joshua Burnisde, No Oil Paintings, Sam Wickens, Son of the Hound, Tony Villiers & the Villains and Verse Chorus Verse.

Check out atlanticsessions.com/midsummer and follow us at @atlanticsess.