New crime-busting CCTV network for Mid Ulster including two all-seeing cameras in Coalisland

Mid Ulster residents can expect the latest generation of crime busting CCTV cameras to pop up on nearby street corners.

A new network of 26 state-of-the-art cameras is being rolled out across every town in Mid Ulster including Dungannon and Coalisland.

The security initiative, which was launched this month by Mid Ulster Council, will also see a command centre based in Magherafelt staffed by eagle-eyed monitors who will have contact with the police.

The exact locations of the new cameras, which include PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) technology, wireless links and new CCTV columns, have yet to be revealed.

Six of the cameras and a CCTV column will be installed in Dungannon, with a further two of the all-seeing devices in Coalisland.

Around £90,000 is to be spent over the next few months modernising and improving CCTV in the district.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Coalisland, Niamh Doris, said the cameras would help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.

“As Vice Chair of the Development Committee I raised the urgent need for CCTV cameras in the Coalisland area as myself and Cllr O’Neill were inundated with complaints about anti-social behaviour from businesses and residents in the area,” said Councillor Doris. “I am really pleased that my request for more CCTV cameras has been taken seriously and I want to thank all of those involved.”